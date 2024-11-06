Illinois advisory questions: How residents responded to statewide referendums

Illinois voters faced a series of advisory questions on their 2024 general election ballots.

These questions, the first Illinois voters have seen in a decade, covered a variety of topics, with election security, property tax relief and reproductive health care all on the ballot.

How did Illinois residents vote across topics? As votes are tallied, results will appear on NBC Chicago's live election results page on the website and the app.

Here's the latest on how voters cast their ballot for or against advisory questions:

To see whether Illinois residents voted for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, check out real-time results below beginning at 7 p.m. and updated throughout Tuesday night:

To see how the country's other swing states voted in the presidential race compared to other states, check out a full map of presidential election voting here: