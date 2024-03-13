Roku customers impacted by data breach impacting 15K accounts

If you're one of the 80 million consumers using Roku to watch TV and movies online, you may want to change your password.

Hackers were able to gain access to more than 15,000 Roku accounts, according to an official data breach notice filed by the company.

Roku calls itself the leading television streaming platform in the United States, as well as the No. 1 selling TV operating system in the country.

Here’s what we know about this data breach.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hackers were able to get access to more than 15,000 accounts and stored credit card information. Roku says the accounts didn’t reveal anyone’s social security numbers, full account numbers or dates of birth. In a notice sent to customers last week, Roku says, the hackers obtained login information and, in a limited number of cases, tried to buy streaming subscriptions.

The company is working to cancel and refund unauthorized purchases. According to the data breach notice, the breach occurred between December of last year and mid-February of this year.

The company says the breach was detected as early as Jan. 4.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to Roku for comment about the breach and to ask why it took the company two months from the date the breach was detected to send out a notice to impacted users. We did not hear back.

Key takeaways if you have a Roku account