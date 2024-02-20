As Honda HRV drivers report sudden shattering of rear windshields, here's what we know about the company's response

Though a formal recall has yet to be issued, hundreds of Honda owners are reporting that their rear windshields are suddenly shattering, shortly after turning on the rear defroster.

If you own a 2023 Honda HRV, this impacts you. NBC 5 Responds found more than 300 complaints have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about these shattering windshields since last summer.

Honda says the problem stems from a manufacturing defect. The sealer used to secure the rear glass on some HRV’s comes in contact with the defroster’s heating elements, weakening the glass and creating a hot spot over time. However, Honda says owners should still continue to use the rear defroster as needed.



Some Honda owners report they’ve had to foot the repair bill for their shattered windshields because Honda would not cover the damage under its warranty. Those claims are central to a nationwide class action lawsuit against Honda filed in Pennsylvania last year.



“For some of them, they have to go to their insurance company and file a claim, pay a deductible and perhaps pay higher premiums down the road. For others, Honda is simply charging them money even though this is a defect in the manufacture of the car and they should be covering it under the warranty,” said Sergei Lemberg, the attorney leading the class action case.

According to Consumer Reports, some auto safety experts think that a driver who is startled by the spontaneous shattering of glass could lose control of the vehicle and cause a crash, a safety concern that should lead to a recall.

“This is a known defect in some Honda HR-Vs, and especially if someone’s driving at high speed or in dense traffic, it could all too easily lead to a crash,” says William Wallace, associate director of safety policy at CR.

“For the sake of its customers and everyone on the road, Honda should convert its service campaign to an official safety recall of all affected vehicles, which would help get the word out and maximize the number of owners who get their cars fixed," Wallace said.

Honda issued a statement to NBC Chicago, saying the company will replace rear window glass as part of a voluntary recall campaign that will start in either April or May.

In the meantime, if you have a 2023 HRV and your rear window glass breaks, call your local Honda dealer or Honda customer service at 800-999-1009 to arrange a potential repair.

To join the class action lawsuit, contact the Lemberg law firm by filling out this form.