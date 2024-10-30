The Chicago White Sox will hire Will Venable, a former MLB outfielder who has served as a coach for the Texas Rangers for the past two seasons, as their next manager, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago White Sox plan to hire Will Venable as their manager, sources tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2024

Venable will replace Grady Sizemore, who served as the club's interim manager following the firing of Pedro Grifol on Aug. 8, who finished with an 89-190 record over the course of two seasons as the South Siders' skipper.

An MLB veteran of nine seasons, Venable played from 2008 to 2016, with 918 of his 967 big league appearances coming as a member of the San Diego Padres.

Venable ended his playing career with with a total of 81 home runs, 307 runs batted in and 135 stolen bases with a batting line of .249/.315/.404.

Venable went on to begin his coaching career just two seasons after retiring, serving as the first base coach for the Chicago Cubs from 2018 to 2019 before moving over to third base coach for the North Siders in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He went on to join the Boston Red Sox coaching staff from 2021 to 2022 as a bench coach before taking a role of "associate manager" to Bruce Bochy with the Texas Rangers.

Venable won the World Series with the club in that role, as the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks four games to one in the 2023 Fall Classic.

The White Sox will look to improve upon the worst record in modern MLB history in 2025, finishing the 2024 season with a 41-121 record.