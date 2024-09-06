When is the Bears' first game of the 2024 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears are watching along with the rest of the country as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs play in the season-opening game Thursday, but when will the Monsters of the Midway get their turn on center stage?

Of course, there is plenty for Bears fans to be excited about, including No. 1-overall pick Caleb Williams as he makes his debut as the team’s starting quarterback. He’s joined by wide receiver Rome Odunze, the No. 9 pick, and a number of new and returning faces as the bears look to build on their 2023 season.

While the Bears will face plenty of tough challenges, including in Week 2 against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, they will open their campaign against another AFC South foe.

The Tennessee Titans, with Will Levis at quarterback and without long-time running back Derrick Henry, who moved onto the Ravens this offseason, will come to Chicago for the first game of the Bears’ season this weekend, with kickoff set for noon Sunday at Soldier Field.

The game will air on Fox, and the weather is expected to be gorgeous, with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies in Chicago.

The Bears will then play their next two games on the road in Houston and Indianapolis, then return home for games against the Rams and Panthers before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 13.

For those curious, their first game against the Green Bay Packers will finally arrive on Nov. 17 when the two teams clash at Soldier Field.