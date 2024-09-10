Tickets for all 2024-25 Chicago Bulls regular season home games go on sale this week, the team announced in a press release.

According to the release, single-game tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Season tickets, 20-Game and 10-Game plans are currently on sale, the release added.

Single-game tickets can be purchased at Bulls.com/tickets, or by calling 312-455-4000.

The Bulls first home game for the 2024-25 season takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, when the Bulls will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center.

"All attending fans will receive the first exclusive giveaway of the season, a complimentary t-shirt, and are invited to a pre-game celebration in the United Center atrium," the release said.

The 2024-25 season also includes 30 theme nights, including Windy City Bulls Night, Bulls Bet Night and White Sox Night. There will also be eight City Edition games, the release said, with this season's City Edition uniform debuting Nov. 23.

The season will also feature 17 fan giveaways, including a City Edition t-shirt, St. Patrick's Day vest and a number of items from the "Benny Capsule" collection.