Chicago Bears injury report sees Kmet, Sweat limited in practice

The Chicago Bears held their first practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and two key contributors were limited on the injury report.

According to the team, tight end Cole Kmet was limited due to a knee issue, while defensive lineman Montez Sweat is dealing with an ankle injury.

Kmet had three catches for 34 yards Sunday, and has registered 18 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in four games so far this season.

Sweat has registered sacks in back-to-back games for the Bears, and also forced a fumble in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bears also had four players who missed practice Wednesday, including guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s win. He was replaced at guard by Matt Pryor, with Nate Davis coming into the game and playing right guard.

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who is averaging 34 yards per kickoff return so far this season and 9.4 yards on punt returns, also missed practice due to a rib injury.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens was still out with a groin injury, while Terrell Smith remains sidelined after suffering a hip injury against the Indianapolis Colts.