CTA's Pride Train returns to Red Line this month, agency announces

The Chicago Transit Authority unveiled its annual Pride Train this week, which will take passengers along the Red Line for the month of June.

The eight-car train will feature the distinctive rainbow colors that celebrate the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and marks the seventh anniversary of the agency celebrating Pride month.

"No matter where you live in Chicago or how you identify, you can live freely and proudly in the city of Chicago where we champion the LGBTQ+ community," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. "The Pride Train is a reminder to residents and visitors that Chicago is a beacon for freedom, hope, and love – and most importantly, all are welcome and celebrated here. As we celebrate Pride events throughout the month, I encourage everyone to use the CTA and continue doing their part to make Chicago a more inclusive place for everyone."

According to the agency, the train’s design will use bands of color that mirror the colors used to identify each of the CTA’s lines. It will also include colors representing LGBTQ+ residents of color, as well as designs representing transgender Chicago residents.

Passengers will be able to ride the Pride train on the Red Line through the end of June. Those interested in purchasing the Pride Signature Ventra Card can do so via the Ventra website, according to officials.