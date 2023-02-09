Here Are The Referendums on the 2023 Election Ballot in Chicago

While referendums and ballot questions are a key component to any election, in the city of Chicago there will only be a limited number of queries posed to voters this February, and they will all be non-binding.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, advisory referendums, such as the ones that will appear on select ballots on Feb. 28, are designed not to create or approve of laws, but rather “to solicit the opinion of voters on a question of public policy.”

Such referendums are non-binding, and are only intended to give officials an idea of what residents in a particular community are seeking to achieve.

During the run-up to the 2023 election, several potential referendums were floated for voters, but only three were selected for the ballot, and only two wards in the city will even see the questions when they go to vote.

Voters who live in specific precincts in the fifth ward will be asked whether they should strive to protect homeowners and tenants who could be impacted by the construction of the Obama Presidential Center. Voters in two precincts will also be asked whether they should require that at least 75% of residences built on a specific tract of city-owned land be made into affordable housing units.

Finally, residents in the city’s 16th ward will be asked whether a Green Line stop should be reopened.

Here are the questions, and which precincts will vote on them:

Ward 5, Precincts 2-5, 7-11

"Shall our Alderman & Mayor support a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) ordinance to prevent the displacement of renters, condo & home owners in South Shore in light of the impact of the Obama Center and growing development in the area by taking steps that include but are not limited to 1) funding home repair, increasing homeownership & property tax relief 2) eviction protection, rental relief and a ban on application & move in fees 3) development of 100% income based housing on city owned vacant lots & 4) local hiring and jobs programs?”

Ward 5, Precincts 13 and 14

"Shall our alderperson and mayor support that the City owned vacant lot on 63rd street and S. Blackstone Ave be: at least 75% truly affordable housing where working families don't pay more than 30% of their income in rent - to ensure that residents can afford to stay in the neighborhood as housing costs soar?”

Ward 16:

“Shall the 63rd and Racine Green Line train station be reopened?”

This referendum addresses a future reopening of the Racine station on the Green Line, which was originally opened in the early 1900’s, but closed permanently in 1996, according to CTA officials.

The station has been the subject of plenty of activism in recent years, with residents urging the city to consider reopening it to help better serve Englewood residents with public transit options.