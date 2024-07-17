GOP stars Greg Abbott, Donald Trump Jr. among RNC speakers scheduled Wednesday

The 2024 RNC will keep rolling on Wednesday, and while much of the focus will be on the address of Ohio Sen. JD Vance, there are plenty of other GOP hard-hitters that will step up to the podium on Wednesday.

According to the Republican National Committee, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will address the convention just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. He will be quickly followed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was rumored to be among the finalists to be Trump’s running mate before that position went to Vance.

Several of Trump’s most prominent allies will also deliver remarks during the RNC on Wednesday, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, both of whom are scheduled to speak during the 6 p.m. hour.

Peter Navarro, who served as the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy during Trump’s time in the White House, is scheduled to speak just after 6:30 p.m. He was just released from prison after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

At the RNC on Tuesday evening, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses Donald Trump for President while discussing immigration and more

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is also set to address the convention in the 6 p.m. hour.

Finally, Donald Trump Jr. is expected to speak just after 9 p.m., setting the stage for Vance’s address at approximately 9:31 p.m., according to Republican officials.

