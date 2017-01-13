Cubs Name David Ross Special Assistant to Baseball

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday it has named the retired catcher, lovingly known as "Grandpa Rossy," to the role of special assistant to baseball operations.

The team announced Friday it has named the retired catcher, lovingly known as "Grandpa Rossy," to the role of special assistant to baseball operations.

"In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club’s baseball operations department, including major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office," the Cubs said in a statement. "He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year."

Ross retired from baseball following the Cubs’ World Series championship.

Throughout his final season, he received accolades and gifts from around the game. When asked about his post-season plans he joked that he told Anthony Rizzo he wanted "to get a seat behind first base and heckle him for a few games, just to make sure he’s doing his thing.”

Ross, who won World Series titles with the Cubs and the Boston Red Sox, also said he plans to release a memoir about his 15-year major league career.

The book, titled “Teammate: My Life in Baseball,” will be available in May 2017, and is already available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other sites.

“An inspiring memoir from David Ross, the veteran catcher dubbed “Granpda Rossy,” who became the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series championship team,” the promo blurb reads.