A petition quickly amassing signatures online calls for members of the Senate to force first lady Melania Trump to move into the White House or pay for the security required to protect her in New York City.

The petition says U.S. taxpayers are paying an “exorbitant amount of money” to protect the first lady and her 11-year-old son Barron in Trump Tower and that funding should be cut.

By 10 p.m. Monday the petition on change.org had garnered just over 80,000 signatures of its 150,000 goal. If the goal is reached, the petition will be delivered to senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

A proposed letter to senators Sanders and Warren reads: “Make Melania Trump stay in the White House or pay for the expenses herself.”

The NYPD estimates that it costs $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect the first lady and her 10-year-old son Barron when President Trump is not in the city, The New York Times reported. When the president is in the city, it costs about $308,000 a day. That’s about $50 million a year to protect Melania and Barron, according to the Times.

While President Donald Trump moved into the White House after he was inaugurated in January, his wife and youngest son have stayed in Manhattan. The president has said the two of them will move to Washington, D.C., with him when Barron finishes his school year.