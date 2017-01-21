With thousands of people flocking to Chicago to join the Women's March Saturday, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, organizers say city streets were so flooded, they will not be able to march.

At least 75,000 were expected to be part of the march, organizers said. But estimated numbers grew to more than 100,000 as groups descended on the rally site at Columbus and Jackson, they revealed.

Chicago police confirmed the group was no longer marching, but instead rallying near Grant Park. Michigan Avenue will stay closed from Congress Parkway to Randolph Street until further notice, officials said. Columbus Drive, Jackson and Van Buren will also remain closed for demonstrators to exit.

Speakers took to the stage for a rally around 10 a.m., sharing their rallying cries as crowds took over Michigan Street, State Street and even Wabash.

Members from the cast of "Hamilton" serenaded the massive, yet seemingly peaceful, group with their rendition of "Let It Be."

The event began with musical performances at 9:15 a.m., followed by dozens of speakers including aldermen, activists and more. A list of participating groups can be found here.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

9:15 a.m. -- Musical performances begin. The music will continue at the rally site during the march as well.

10 a.m.-- Pre-march rally begins, with a series of speakers addressing crowds

11:30 a.m. -- The march steps off for a walk to Federal Plaza

2 p.m. -- Music and post-march gathering ends

MARCH ROUTE AND STREET CLOSURES

Originally slated to be held at the Petrillo Bandshell Saturday, the event was moved to Columbus Drive near Jackson Drive after expected attendance swelled to more than 50,000 people earlier in the week.

Following the rally near Grant Park, the march is expected to step off at 11:30 a.m. and demonstrators will continue west on Jackson Boulevard before ending at Federal Plaza.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, Columbus Drive will be closed from East Monroe Street to East Balbo Avenue and East Jackson Drive will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. Congress Parkway from Columbus to Machigan and Congress Circl will also be closed.

Michigan Avenue will be closed from Randolph to Harrison once the march steps off, officials said.

Organizer noted that East Congress and Balbo Avenue will also be closed from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive and Monroe will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus, but those closures were not reported by Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication.

WHO IS SPEAKING AT THE RALLY?

The long list of speakers features several people including Ari Afsar, Karen Olivo and Samantha Marie Ware from the cast of “Hamilton" as well as Hadiya Pendleton's mother Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton.

See the full list of speakers here.

IS IT CONNECTED TO THE MARCH ON WASHINGTON?

The Chicago event is one of many around the country and the world being held in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington.

"This march is just one moment in time but it’s a moment that will hopefully ignite a powerful message," said Donna Miller with Planned Parenthood. "Women are taking action and will continue to take action."

The group noted it is not an anti-Trump event, but that many marchers may be marching for political reasons.

"The incoming administration and president have promised an assault on women’s rights, we are prepared to fight back," said organizer Ann Scholhamer.

The marches nationwide are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday.