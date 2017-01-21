With tens of thousands of people descending on Chicago streets Saturday, organizers say the Women's March on Chicago is the largest in the country outside of the march on Washington.

At least 75,000 were expected to be part of the march, organizers said. But estimated numbers grew to near 250,000 as groups descended on the rally site at Columbus and Jackson, they revealed.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police said organizers transitioned the march into a rally as the park reached capacity. The event is scheduled to continue until 12:30 p.m.

Michigan Avenue will stay closed from Congress Parkway to Randolph Street until further notice, officials said. Columbus Drive, Jackson and Van Buren will also remain closed for demonstrators to exit.

Speakers took to the stage for a rally around 10 a.m., sharing their rallying cries as crowds took over Michigan Street, State Street and even Wabash.

Members from the cast of "Hamilton" serenaded the massive, yet seemingly peaceful, group with their rendition of "Let It Be."

The event began with musical performances at 9:15 a.m., followed by dozens of speakers including aldermen, activists and more.

