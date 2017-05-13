Woman, 18, Killed After Being Repeatedly Rammed Into Tree: Chicago Police | NBC Chicago
Woman, 18, Killed After Being Repeatedly Rammed Into Tree: Chicago Police

    An 18-year-old woman was killed Friday night when a 24-year-old woman repeatedly rammed her into a tree with a car on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police.

    The incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. in the 11400 block of S. May St. in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood, authorities said.

    The two women were in a verbal argument, according to police, when the older woman entered a vehicle and chased the victim down the sidewalk.

    She then crashed into the teen, repeatedly striking her against a tree before fleeing the scene, police said.

    The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality.

    The 24-year-old woman was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police, who continue to investigate.

