Authorities are searching for a suspect who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman inside her suburban home.

According to police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment in the 4800 block of Algonquin Parkway in Rolling Meadows around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“When she went to answer, he forced his way inside the apartment and committed a criminal sexual assault,” said Rolling Meadows Police Chief John Nowacki.

The offender was armed with a knife, police said in a statement, and fled the area on foot.

Officials have connected Saturday's attack with a crime that occurred last month less than half a mile away in the 5000 Block of Weber Drive.

In that incident on Dec. 28, a man entered an apartment through an unlocked and partially open bedroom window while the victim was sleeping around 6:45 a.m.

The suspect was not armed and demanded money from victim, but fled through the window when a man who also lived in the apartment walked into the room.

Police said victims in both incidents described a similar offender, a Hispanic man with a medium complexion and medium build.

Photo credit: Rolling Meadows Police

The suspect is also described as standing approximately 5’0”-5’3” tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was estimated to be in his mid-30s and was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood and was attempting to conceal his face.

Police have added extra patrols in the area and are urging residents to use extreme caution.

“It feels awful because it's never happened here,” said neighbor Joanna Guzman. “You're scared to open the door now, you don't feel safe in your own home anymore.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rolling Meadows Police crime tip hotline at 847-506-6024, or the crime stoppers hotline at 847-590-7867.

Tips can remain anonymous and authorities are offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.