Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez was briefly handcuffed after refusing to leave a meeting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Chicago on Monday, saying he planned to risk arrest by staying at the agency’s office in The Loop until he received the answers he sought.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the meeting included 15 advocates, attorneys, community leaders and other local elected officials, according to Gutierrez's director of communications Douglas Rivlin.

“They were asking about specific cases and about the general conduct of ICE and deportations,” Rivlin said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “The congressman has decided that he did not get the answers he was looking for from the ICE regional director and he’s going to be staying inside until he gets answers, even if that means risking arrest.”

Seven others from the meeting refused to leave alongside Gutierrez, who tweeted that he “was arrested, cuffed then cuffs were cut off” around 1:30 p.m. “Waiting for further word on if/when we will be arrested.”

Specific immigration cases discussed in the meeting included Army veteran Miguel Perez Jr., according to Rivlin, as well as Francisca Lino, whose husband and four children are all U.S. citizens.

“The congressman first met with the same ICE regional director in 2008 about this case, about getting a deferral from deportation,” Rivlin said. “Ms. Lino came in regularly for meetings with ICE every year as a condition for her deferred deportation, and a couple of weeks ago she was told that she would need to get her bags together and has a specific date for when she is going to be deported in July. The congressman is asking that that deportation be canceled.”

“The congressman said this is reprehensible that immigrants are being treated this way, that the rules are changed without any information or notice, that low priorities for deportation are being removed from the country and the congressman wants to get answers from the staff here, and he has not been getting any answers,” Rivlin continued. “They need to call Washington, they need to call the White House.”

A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.