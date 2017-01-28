Advocacy groups and activists called for an “emergency rally” at O’Hare Airport on Saturday to protest Trump’s executive order barring refugees from entering the United States. NBC5's Ash-har Quraishi reports. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Advocacy groups and activists gathered for an “emergency rally” at O’Hare Airport on Saturday to protest Trump’s executive action barring refugees from entering the United States, an order that caused several travelers to be detained at O’Hare and airports across the country.

Signed Friday, Trump's order halts all refugee resettlement into the U.S. for 120 days, imposes an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria, and suspends entry of immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen – all Muslim-majority nations – for 90 days.

The order also caps the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. at 50,000 people in the fiscal year 2017 – less than half the 110,000 limit set by Barack Obama for 2016.

More than 1,000 people RSVP’d to a Facebook event for Saturday’s rally at O’Hare, organized by several advocacy groups including the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, the Council on American-Islamic-Relations Chicago, the Arab American Action Network, Jewish Voice for Peace and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrants and Refugee Rights.

The protest was planned for 6 p.m. in O’Hare’s International Terminal 5, though dozens of people arrived at the airport hours earlier, including several volunteer attorneys who gathered to assist travelers entangled in the ban.

It was not immediately clear how many people at O’Hare were impacted by the order, though an immigration lawyer representing one family said that at least 10 people, including a 10-month-old, had been detained.

Some of those detainees hold permanent residency "green cards,” according to the attorney, have lived in the U.S. for years and were attempting to return home after visiting family overseas.

Trump signed the order to enact what he called "extreme vetting," to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country.

Democratic elected officials in Chicago condemned the order as advocacy groups filed legal action against it.

"The actions by President Trump turn on the head upside down what we stand for," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a news conference held by CAIR-Chicago.

"This is not about vetting. This is about religious discrimination and codifying it into law, and as such we stand against it," executive director Ahmed Rehab said.