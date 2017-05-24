Officer Pinned by Vehicle, Suspect Wounded in Police-Involved Shooting: Authorities | NBC Chicago
Officer Pinned by Vehicle, Suspect Wounded in Police-Involved Shooting: Authorities

    An officer was injured and a suspect shot in an police-involved shooting on Chicago’s West Side Wednesday, authorities said.

    The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Leclaire Ave. in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to police.

    An officer was pinned by a vehicle, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, and an offender was shot. 

    The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

    The officer was taken in good condition to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Langford said.

    Further details on the incident were not immediately available, and authorities continue to investigate.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 16 minutes ago

