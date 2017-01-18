Criminals are smashing car windows and grabbing purses while parents drop off their kids at school in Chicago’s suburbs, police say. Christian Farr reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

The break-ins have occurred in Lisle and Downers Grove—and possibly others, according to police.

Deanna Killackey was dropping her kids off at a daycare center in Downers Grove Tuesday about 8:30 a.m. She walked her kids inside—but when she came back she discovered someone had smashed out her passenger-side window and taken her purse. Police say two other cars were also broken into that same morning outside the daycare center.

“When you have such a hectic morning with two toddlers and their backpacks, you sometimes don’t realize that things can happen in a matter of minutes,” she told NBC 5, adding that her doors were locked at the time. “We all were parked right in front of school, it’s a very highly trafficked area … we have to

Deputy Chief Ron Wilke, of the Lisle Police Department, says similar break-ins have happened in his village, including Monday night outside of Kinder Care—and two others Tuesday morning.

“I have heard that some of our neighboring communities have also been dealing with [break-ins],” Wilke said. “Whether they’re related or not—we can’t tell at this point, but we are investigating that line of options.”

Lisle police say they are looking for any security footage that may have captured the crimes.