Three-year-old Xzavier Randolph (L), his mother Amber Johnson and 4-year-old sister Zaileigh play games on a mobile phone at the Crawfordville Elementary School shelter as they await the arrival of Hurricane Irma September 10, 2017. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moves up the coast.

As thousands recover from horrific storms that tore through areas in Florida and Texas, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are working with the American Red Cross to support hurricane relief efforts.

The Red Cross has launched a massive relief response to the storm, and NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are committed to raising at least $250,000 for relief efforts.



If you are considering making a donation to help hurricane victims, please click here.

Looking for other ways to help from the Chicago area? Just as you helped NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago "Clear the Shelters" this summer, many of the same animal shelters are helping rescue dogs and cats in Texas to make room for pets displaced in the storms.

If you are considering fostering or adopting an animal, click here for opportunities. Donations are welcomed too as shelters pay for vet checkups and supplies for animals who just arrived from Texas.



Thank you for helping us Make a Difference!

Here are other ways to help with relief efforts.