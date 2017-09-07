How to Help Animals Affected By Hurricanes Harvey, Irma

Animal shelters across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana are banding together to help animals affected in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Just as you helped Clear the Shelters in the Chicago area this summer, many of these local shelters helped rescue dogs and cats in Texas to make room for pets displaced in the storms.

Now they need your help again. If you are considering fostering or adopting an animal, check the list below for opportunities. Donations are welcomed too as shelters pay for vet checkups and supplies for animals who just arrived from Texas.



Fetching Tails: Foster homes, donations needed

PO Box 463, Itasca, 60143



Volunteers from Fetching Tails, along with Players for Pits and One Tail at a Time, are heading to Houston to help with rebuilding efforts at area shelters and bring much-needed supplies.

They also will bring back "as many dogs in need of homes as possible, but we need foster homes to do so."

If you are considering fostering a pet, you can fill out an application here.

If you can't foster, consider a donation for the purchase of more supplies like collars, leashes, crates and flea/tick preventatives, and to provide medical care for rescued dogs. Click here to donate.

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find New Homes in the Chicago Area



The Anti-Cruelty Society: Foster homes, volunteers, donations needed

169 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, 60654

The Anti-Cruelty Society teamed up with the Humane Society of the United States and Wings of Rescue to take pets in shelters prior to the storms and bring them to local shelters for adoption.

"This will help open up the Houston-area shelters to take in pets displaced by the storm and hopefully reunited with their families when things settle down," the shelter said.

If you are considering fostering, especially large breed dogs, head to the Anti-Cruelty website for more information. Those looking to volunteer once the animals arrive, can fill out an application here. Donations can be made here.

PAWS Chicago: Forever homes, donations needed

1997 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, 60614

Four vans filled with pets rescued from flood-stricken Texas arrived in Chicago Sunday, thanks to the efforts of PAWS Chicago animal shelter. In total, 43 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies made the 21-hour drive to Chicago, arriving at the organization’s medical center where they’ll be checked out and treated. Eventually, PAWS plans to put each of the pets up for adoption in hopes that they can find their forever homes in Chicago.

For details on adoption and how to make a donation, click here.

PAWS Chicago Rescues Pets From Texas After Harvey

REGAP of Illinois, Inc.:Donations needed

4107 E. 3rd Road, Mendota, 61342

The adoption group is running an online auction, going on now, to raise money for REGAP and a Texas-area greyhound adoption group. Donations can also be made to Hurricane Harvey relief.

Magnificent Mutts:Forever homes, foster homes needed

755 N. Wolf Road, Hillside, 60162

Magnificent Mutts collected items to send to Texas and are bringing in about 35 dogs that need foster homes. Those interested in fostering can fill out an application here.

Felines and Canines:Forever homes, foster homes, donations needed

6379 N Paulina St, Chicago, 60660

Cats aren't forgotten by this Chicago shelter that took in dozens of kittys in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Foster and adoptive families are needed to find homes for the cats. Donations also are welcomed to offset the cost to the facility. More information can be found here.

CatNap from the Heart:Forever homes, foster homes needed

1101 Beach Ave., La Grange Park, 60526

"We are reaching out to area shelters that will be bringing back cats for adoption to see if we can take any of them when they arrive," the shelter says.

CatNap from the Heart is looking for families who want to foster or adopt cats to help make room for animals coming in from Texas. Click here for more information.

Naperville Area Humane Society: Donations needed

1620 W. Diehl Road, Naperville, 60563

Donations can be made locally to the Naperville Area Humane Society and to the Houston SPCA through their website.



ALIVE Rescue:Foster homes, donations needed

2227 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, 60618

ALIVE Rescue is heading to Texas on Sept. 18 with supplies and will bring back cats and dogs. Donations can be made here. If you are interested in fostering or adoptiong, click here for more information.

Michiana Humane Society: Donations needed for Houston SPCA

722 Indiana 212, Michigan City, Ind., 46360

The Michiana Humane Society will raise money over the weekend to send to the Houston SPCA, "which is acting as a distribution hub for shelters, rescues and individuals working to save pets and reunite them with their families."

Donations can also be made at Michiana Humane Society and at the opening night of the Outsiders Outside Art Fair in Harbert, Mich. Click here for details.

One Tail at a Time:Foster homes, forever homes, volunteers and donations needed

2144 N. Wood St., Chicago, 60614

The Chicago shelter mobilized to Texas to bring supplies to Texas shelters and continue to take in animals from shelters there to help make room for those displaced by the hurricane.

"Our hearts are with Texas and the trauma being endured there. While we’ve sent crates, beds, blankets, towels and other supplies with rescue groups heading there, we’ll also be opening our doors to help those animals in need," the shelter said.

"Our understanding is that the best thing for friends of our shelter to do is to donate to shelters in Southeast Texas. Donating to the HSUS allows them to continue their massive rescue efforts."

Adopting from One Tail at a Time also helps make room for more animals in need. Fostering is needed "more than ever at a time like this." For information on adopting and fostering, click here. For information on volunteering, click here.

On Angels' Wings:Forever homes needed

5186 Northwest Hwy # 133, Crystal Lake, 60014

The shelter is working with the Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago and GROWL from Indiana to bring back pets that have been waiting for homes in Texas shelters.

"We will be helping adopt out as many dogs and cats as we can from this sad situation." For more information, click here.