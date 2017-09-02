Hammond Police are searching for a nine-year-old boy that went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The little boy, identified as Anthony Mitchell by police, has a cognitive disability and left his residence in the 100 block of Ruth St. in Hammond at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell is 3-foot-5 inches tall, and was wearing gray pajama pants and a dark blue t-shirt when he disappeared, according to police.

In responding to his disappearance, police have deployed K-9 units and a sheriff’s helicopter in an effort to help locate him.

If anyone in Hammond sees the little boy, they are asked to call 911.