One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Sunday, according to police.

The crash began as a two-car accident in the outbound lanes of I-94 near 156th Street in south suburban Dolton around 4:20 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of one of the cars involved began to exit their car in the left lane, authorities said. As the driver exited, a third car did not see the accident and struck the rear of the vehicle, according to police.

That driver was then ejected from the car and was struck and killed by a fourth vehicle, a red semi-truck, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality.

No further information on the gender or identity of the victim was immediately available.

The red semi fled the scene, according to ISP, who continue to search for the driver.

All outbound lanes of I-94 in the area remained closed as of 9 a.m., according to police.