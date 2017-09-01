If Iowa Cubs catcher Taylor Davis doesn't end up panning out behind the plate, he could potentially make a living in front of a camera.

The catcher, who has been in the Cubs' organization since 2011, ended up starring in a retrospective video for the team's Triple-A affiliate, as he seems to have a special affinity for finding the camera at exactly the right time.

Derek Zoolander, eat your heart out:

Davis' famous camera sense has landed him on ESPN's Sportscenter and on the baseball front page at Yahoo! Sports. He has not gotten called up to the Cubs' big league roster yet, but if he does, you'll certainly spot him in the dugout during games.