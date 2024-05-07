Nikki Glaser reveals the topic the team ‘collectively' chose to skip at Tom Brady's roast

Nikki Glaser has garnered some rave reviews for her performance on Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady.” And while Glaser and all the other acts went all in on poking fun at the seven-time Super Bowl winner, she says there was one topic that was off-limits.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that, so any kind of reference to anything with that we left off the table,” Glaser told Howard Stern.

“So I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out at the after-party. You can pretend I’m your son.’ You know, the reference to him kissing his son. My dad kissed me on the lips as a kid and throughout my adulthood, so I really related to that and never judged it any way, other than I thought it was a cute moment that we all took too seriously.”

Brady is father to Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan. He and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen are also parents of Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Glaser reiterated that everyone felt it wasn’t right to target his children.

“We all just agreed, let’s not throw the kids under the bus, even though I just did here,” she said.

Glaser also said there were “so many” jokes that didn’t make the cut, noting most were left out due to time, they weren’t as funny as others or they focused on subjects that other comedians had mentioned. She also said some of the jokes were “softer.”

She then shared some of the jokes that she didn’t tell during the roast.

“Thank you all for being here tonight and taking some time away from cheating on your wives. It’s not their fault. It’s their wives’ fault for aging naturally,” she said.

“I’d like to say that the proceeds from tonight’s show — it’s really cool tonight. All the proceeds are going towards CTE research and the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up. People don’t know, but it costs millions to murder those doctors who know the truth,” she said, alluding to the head injuries among players that have increased over the years.

“Tom, seriously, though, I love your work — you’ve done on your face," she said, hinting at possible plastic surgery. "Seriously, though, slow down. What’s happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things. Stop.”

Stern also pointed out that Glaser’s crypto joke earned a standing ovation.

“Tom also lost $30 million in crypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? I mean, even Gronk was like, 'Me know that not real money,'” she joked, referencing Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Glaser is an accomplished comedian who said this show was unique, noting it was the biggest crowd she ever performed for. And even though she tested the material beforehand, she didn’t know how it would be received until the show itself.

“You can’t really get a read from the crowd of what it’s going to be like when they’re sitting next to you, so it’s a high-risk situation and I was terrified going into it,” she said.

