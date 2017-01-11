Video: Anthony Rizzo "Shoots the Puck" at Blackhawks Game

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo "shoots the puck" during a Blackhawks game on Jan. 10 at the United Center in Chicago.

With the Cubs Convention set to take place over the weekend, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is back in the Windy City and he made his way to the United Center for the Blackhawks’ win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Rizzo, who sported a Jonathan Toews jersey during the game, wasn’t just a casual spectator in the arena, as he was invited to participate in the “shoot the puck” competition after the second period.

Shooting right-handed, Rizzo made a valiant attempt at making the puck into the net, but unfortunately his skills on the baseball diamond did not convert over to the hockey rink:

Given the fact that he helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series title in over a century and that he’s the face of baseball in the city, we’re going to cut him a bit of slack for his performance here.