2017 Cubs Convention Attendees, Events Announced

The Chicago Cubs will host their annual Cubs Convention this weekend, and on Monday the team revealed which players and which events fans can look forward to seeing when they arrive at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

The opening ceremonies, which will also be broadcast on CSN Chicago, begin at 6 p.m. on Friday night, and will feature Cubs players, coaches, and of course the World Series trophy.

The ceremony will feature just about every Cubs player still on the roster from that 2016 title, including the newly-married Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, Jon Lester, and many more.

Plenty of Cubs alumni will also be in attendance for the big event, including recently retired catcher David Ross, Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, and Billy Williams, and former stars like Kerry Wood, Lee Smith, and Jody Davis.

As for panels, there are a few absolute must-sees for fans at the convention. The “All-Star Infield” panel will feature the Cubs’ history-making infield, with Bryant, Rizzo, Zobrist, and Addison Russell all discussing the team’s World Series championship run.

The Cubs’ pitching staff will also have a panel at the convention, with Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks, Mike Montgomery, and Wade Davis all chatting about what fans can expect in 2017.

Of course, fans who want to get a photo with the World Series trophy will get an opportunity to do so, as the trophy will be in a special room throughout the weekend at the hotel.

Here is the full list of participating players, coaches, and executives that will be attending the Convention:

Current Players:

Albert Almora Jr, Jake Arrieta, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Jeimer Candelario, Willson Contreras, Wade Davis, Brian Duensing, Carl Edwards Jr, Justin Grimm, Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward, Jon Jay, Jon Lester, Miguel Montero, Mike Montgomery, Felix Pena, Anthony Rizzo, Hector Rondon, Jose Rosario, Addison Russell, Kyle Schwarber, Pedro Strop, Matt Szczur, Rob Zastryzny, Ben Zobrist.

Cubs Alumni:

John Baker, Jim Bullinger, Jose Cardenal, Jody Davis, Ryan Dempster, Bobby Dernier, Bob Howry, Randy Hundley, Fergie Jenkins, Jay Johnstone, Pete LaCock, Ted Lilly, Bill Madlock, Gary Matthews, Sean Marshall, Brian McRae, Dave Otto, Mike Remlinger, David Ross, Glendon Rusch, Ryne Sandberg, Scott Sanderson, Dwight Smith, Lee Smith, Tim Stoddard, Steve Trout, Todd Walker, Billy Williams, Kerry Wood.

Coaching Staff:

Joe Maddon, Mike Borzello, Chris Bosio, Tim Buss, Franklin Font, Eric Hinske, Brandon Hyde, Gary Jones, John Mallee, Dave Martinez, Chad Noble, Lester Strode.

Baseball Staff/Broadcasters

Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer, Jason McLeod, Randy Bush, Shiraz Rehman, Jaron Madison, Matt Dorey, Andrew Belleson, Ron Coomer, Jim Deshaies, Pat Hughes, Len Kasper.