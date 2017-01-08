Kris Bryant has earned a lot of titles, including National League MVP and of course, World Series champion, but on Saturday he added one more – husband.
That’s right, the Cubs third baseman is officially hitched. After a year-long engagement, he and new bride Jessica Delp tied the knot Saturday in their hometown of Las Vegas. (The double jersey number date – 1/7/17 – is too perfect to be a coincidence, right?)
After a gorgeous engagement photo shoot at Wrigley Field, it would have been safe to assume that the wedding photos would be just as stunning – and what the happy couple chose to share Sunday did not disappoint.
We already knew Kris Bryant bleeds Cubbie blue – but apparently he wears it to get married, too.
While it’s unlikely that the guest list was as big as his last 5 million-fan party, the 25-year-old was still surrounded by plenty of his teammates.
Cubs in attendance at the nuptials included groomsman Anthony Rizzo (with his hilarious parents), Albert Almora Jr., John Lackey, Miguel Montero, Jason Heyward, Justin Grimm, (shirtless) Travis Wood, (beardless?) Kyle Schwarber and Cub-turned-Cardinal Dexter Fowler.
The Cubs got in on the fun too, tweeting “adding to the ring collection!” alongside their congratulations.
No word yet on honeymoon locale, but they can’t be gone too long – Bryant reports to spring training on Feb. 17.