Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs and Jessica Delp celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kris Bryant has earned a lot of titles, including National League MVP and of course, World Series champion, but on Saturday he added one more – husband.

That’s right, the Cubs third baseman is officially hitched. After a year-long engagement, he and new bride Jessica Delp tied the knot Saturday in their hometown of Las Vegas. (The double jersey number date – 1/7/17 – is too perfect to be a coincidence, right?)

After a gorgeous engagement photo shoot at Wrigley Field, it would have been safe to assume that the wedding photos would be just as stunning – and what the happy couple chose to share Sunday did not disappoint. Mr. & Mrs. Bryant!! 📸: @j.annephotography A photo posted by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST Mr. and Mrs. Bryant💕 A photo posted by Jessica Delp (@jessica_delp) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

We already knew Kris Bryant bleeds Cubbie blue – but apparently he wears it to get married, too.

While it’s unlikely that the guest list was as big as his last 5 million-fan party, the 25-year-old was still surrounded by plenty of his teammates.

Cubs in attendance at the nuptials included groomsman Anthony Rizzo (with his hilarious parents), Albert Almora Jr., John Lackey, Miguel Montero, Jason Heyward, Justin Grimm, (shirtless) Travis Wood, (beardless?) Kyle Schwarber and Cub-turned-Cardinal Dexter Fowler. Had and amazing time at Mr. and Mrs. Bryant's wedding last night! A photo posted by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:10am PST My handsome date and I❤️ what an incredible night!! A photo posted by KrystalAlmora (@krystalalmora) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:27am PST Wedding fun! #Vegas #offseasonmeansihaveadate A photo posted by Gina Lee Grimm (Nuccio) (@gina_grimm) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:14pm PST It's party time 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Vanessa Montero (@vanessamonterom) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:42am PST Last night with my beautiful Cubs girls #wedding👰 #bestcoupleever #friends#lovethem❤ 🐻 A photo posted by Vanessa Montero (@vanessamonterom) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:13pm PST With my gorgeous friend @vanessamonterom and can we admire her @balmain dress 😩😍 A photo posted by Aliya (@aliyafowler) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:06pm PST Such a blast this weekend! Watching lovebirds get married and hanging with amazing friends!!! A photo posted by Kristina Lackey (@tinalack3) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:06pm PST Congrats to the Bryant's on getting hitched! Thank you for having us! 🐻💙❤ A photo posted by Jason Heyward (@jheylove22) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:42am PST

The Cubs got in on the fun too, tweeting “adding to the ring collection!” alongside their congratulations.

No word yet on honeymoon locale, but they can’t be gone too long – Bryant reports to spring training on Feb. 17.