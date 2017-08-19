2 Dead, 15 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

The weekend is off to a violent start in Chicago, as two people have been killed and at least 15 more have been injured in shootings across the city.

The first fatality of the weekend came on Saturday morning, as a 26-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood. The man was standing next to a car in the 12200 block of S. Greet St. at approximately 4:30 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up, and one of the occupants opened fire.

The man was struck in the head, and he was taken to Metro South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 45-year-old woman was also with him at the time, and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to her left arm and left leg.

On Saturday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was shot to death at the intersection of 63rd and Carpenter. The man was shot in the face, chest, and arm, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Another shooting in the 8300 block of S. Peoria left a 25-year-old man in critical condition at Christ Hospital. The man was standing on the street at approximately 4 a.m. when occupants of a gray Jeep opened fire, striking him in the abdomen and right leg.

Friday:





A 30-year-old man was standing in an alley on the 5400 block of S. May when a man walked up and shot him. The incident, which occurred at approximately 5:24 p.m., left the man with gunshot wounds to his arms and stomach, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The gunman fled in a white vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy was walking with a group of friends in the 900 block of W. Cullerton when a person in a red sedan fired shots at him. The boy suffered graze wounds to his chest and his left knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Two men walked up to a 34-year-old man sitting in a car and fired shots at him in the 100 block of N. Kilbourn at approximately 11:34 p.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.





Saturday:





A 22-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of N. Campbell when he was hit by gunshots at approximately 12:50 a.m. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

An occupant of a passing brown minivan fired shots at a 19-year-old man in the 5800 block of W. Belden at approximately 1:30 a.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to Community First Hospital in stable condition.

A 23-year-old woman was sitting on a porch in the 2700 block of E. 78th St. at approximately 2 a.m. when she was shot in the buttocks. A man exited a vehicle, fired shots at the residence, and then fled. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was standing in a large group of people in the 100 block of S. Kildare at approximately 2:40 a.m. when shots rang out, striking him in the right leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition, but is not cooperating with authorities.

Two people were shot in the 200 block of N. Homan at approximately 3:45 a.m. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times after a man fired shots from a nearby alley. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his right arm and refused treatment.

A 24-year-old man was standing near a vehicle in the 10000 block of S. Avenue M when a person in a gold Trailblazer fired shots at him. The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Two people were shot in the 2700 block of N. Monticello at approximately 6:26 p.m when the occupant of a dark colored SUV fired shots at them as they walked down the street. A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to the same hospital in stable condition. Both men are gang-affiliated, according to police.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head on the 900 block of W. 83rd St at approximately 7:42 p.m. A dark-colored SUV pulled up to where he was standing and an occupant fired shots at him. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.



