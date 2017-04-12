Chicago Cubs Reveal Sneak Peek of World Series Rings | NBC Chicago
Chicago Cubs Reveal Sneak Peek of World Series Rings

Cubs fans have been waiting since November to see the World Series rings, and they'll get their chance Wednesday

By James Neveau

    Getty Images

    Chicago Cubs fans have been dying to see what the team’s championship rings are going to look like, and just hours before the team is going to give them to the players, fans have been given a sneak peek into the incredible jewelry.

    Taking to the team’s Instagram account, the Cubs published a picture of a part of the ring, which will feature 108 diamonds and will be given to players on Wednesday night before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    Here is the video: 

    Details about the rings have been kept closely under wraps as the team prepares for the ceremony, and they got input from just about all the most recognizable faces in the organization. President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, Chairman Tom Ricketts, and players like Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, and Jon Lester all had input in the rings, which were designed by Josten’s.

    The Cubs’ ring ceremony will take place on Wednesday night before their game against the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05p.m.

    Published 26 minutes ago

