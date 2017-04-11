Cubs Stars Hit Chicago Streets Day After Home Opener

The Chicago Cubs welcome home party continues in Chicago Tuesday with several beloved players hitting city streets for a jam-packed hour of events fans won't want to miss.

The day begins with Kris Bryant taking batting practice in downtown Chicago as part of a promotional event with Red Bull. The event, which will take place near the River Point tower on Lake Street and Canal Street, will begin at noon, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to get prime viewing spots.

Soon after, Kyle Schwarber will make an appearance in a meet-and-greet with fans at Macy's on State Street.

The appearance is free and open to the public, and will get started at 12:30 p.m. at the Macy’s store on the corner of State Street and Randolph. The first 100 customers that make a $35 or more purchase from the Locker Room by LIDS Shop at the store on that date will have a chance to have their photo taken with the slugger, and they’ll also receive a signed Cubs poster courtesy of Majestic.

Minutes later, the city of Chicago is honoring second baseman Javier Baez – the only Puerto Rican player on the team’s roster – with an honorary street that will run through the heart of the city’s Puerto Rican community.

Baez will join Mayor Rahm Emanuel, city officials and fans for the unveiling of the “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” in front of Little Cubs Field in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The first 500 fans at the event will be able to get a photo taken with the World Series trophy, which will also be on display.

Fans can arrive as early as 10 a.m. to get a picture with the trophy at Little Cubs Field at 1339 N. Luis Muñoz Marin Drive. The official unveiling of Baez’s honorary street sign will begin at 12:45 p.m., with a special meet-and-greet with fans and attendees to follow.