Kris Bryant to Take Batting Practice in Downtown Chicago

If you hear the crack of a bat in downtown Chicago Tuesday, you aren't hearing things. Kris Bryant will be taking batting practice near the Chicago River on the Cubs' off day.

Chicago Cubs fans may be sad that the team isn’t taking the field on Tuesday afternoon, but for those hankering for a baseball fix, Kris Bryant has you covered.

On Tuesday at noon, the popular Cubs slugger will be taking batting practice in downtown Chicago as part of a promotional event with Red Bull. The event, which will take place near the River Point tower on Lake Street and Canal Street, will begin at noon, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to get prime viewing spots.

If you work in an office near the building, fret not. Bryant’s prodigious batting practice home runs will be aimed not at buildings, but rather at the Chicago River. According to a press release issued by Red Bull, Bryant’s home run balls won’t sink into the river, but will be collected by the Urban Kayak and Harbor Safety Committee as he puts on a show for fans.

For fans who won’t be able to check out the event in person, the Cubs will have you covered, as the team will broadcast the event on Facebook Live beginning at noon.

Bryant, who drove in a run for the Cubs as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Night at Wrigley Field Monday, is batting .267 with four RBI and two stolen bases in the early going this season, as the Cubs have raced out to a 5-2 record on the young campaign. The Cubs will be back in action Wednesday night against the Dodgers, when they’ll receive their World Series championship rings at a pregame ceremony at Wrigley Field.