Even though the Chicago Cubs are off Tuesday, Javier Baez still has a big day planned.

The city of Chicago is honoring the second baseman – and only Puerto Rican player on the team’s roster – with an honorary street that will run through the heart of the city’s Puerto Rican community.

Báez will join Mayor Rahm Emanuel, city officials and fans for the unveiling of the “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” Tuesday in front of Little Cubs Field in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The first 500 fans at the event will be able to get a photo taken with the World Series trophy, which will also be on display.

Fans can arrive as early as 10 a.m. to get a picture with the trophy at Little Cubs Field at 1339 N. Luis Muñoz Marin Drive. The official unveiling of Baez’s honorary street sign will begin at 12:45 p.m., with a special meet-and-greet with fans and attendees to follow.