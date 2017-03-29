Kyle Schwarber will take photos with fans this April at an event at Macy's, and fans will also be able to get posters signed by the slugger at the event.

Didn’t score a ticket to the Chicago Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field, but you still want to get a chance to see World Series hero Kyle Schwarber up close and personal?

Fortunately for you, Macy’s on State Street has you covered, as they’ll be hosting the slugger at a special event on Tues, Apr. 11.

The appearance is free and open to the public, and will get started at 12:30 p.m. at the Macy’s store on the corner of State Street and Randolph. The first 100 customers that make a $35 or more purchase from the Locker Room by LIDS Shop at the store on that date will have a chance to have their photo taken with the slugger, and they’ll also receive a signed Cubs poster courtesy of Majestic.

The Cubs will start the 2017 season on the road when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers in the opening week, but they’ll head home to Wrigley Field to unveil their championship banners on Monday, Apr. 10.