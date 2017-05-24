GULF SHORES, AL - MAY 21: Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival)

Chicago-based recording artist Chance the Rapper has already made waves with a big donation to Chicago Public Schools and open mic nights that he hosts, and he’s once again reaching out to the youth of the city in a big way.

The artist, who just appeared on a song with singer Jamila Woods called “LSD,” is recruiting CPS students to help come up with the concept for the music video for the song, and that’s not the only cool offer being made to students:

According to a tweet sent by Chance, “the winning student will shadow the directors and production crew on the set for the day.” Other students who submit ideas that are deemed to “show promise” will also be paired up with a film set department head to shadow on the set, according to the tweet the rapper sent out.

Students looking to submit their ideas for the storyline of the video will need to act quickly, as the deadline to submit ideas will come up on Friday, June 2.