CHICAGO, IL - MAY 16: John Lackey #41 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning on May 16, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs came out flat in their last big series against a National League Central a week ago, and they’ll be looking to avoid a similar fate against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs, who currently hold a three game lead over both the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers in the division race, have lowered their magic number to 14 thanks to a sweep of the New York Mets this week, and they’ll have an opportunity to make even more progress as they welcome their most hated rivals to the North Side.

The series is full of quality pitching matchups, players rounding into form, and playoff implications, and the entire three-game set should provide fireworks.

Friday: Carlos Martinez (11-10) vs. John Lackey (11-11)

The Cubs scored 39 runs in three games against the Mets, and they’ll hope to keep their offense going against Martinez on Friday. Key to that effort will be Anthony Rizzo, who has quietly put together a strong MVP-caliber season for the Cubs.

In the last three games, Rizzo racked up four hits and three runs scored, and he drove in four RBI as he came within a triple of the cycle on Thursday night at Wrigley.

Meanwhile, Lackey will look to continue his strong pitching as he faces his former club. The hurler has given up just two earned runs in his last two starts, going 14 innings and scattering just seven hits in those outings.

Watch Kris Bryant Literally Catch Fire

Saturday: Michael Wacha (12-7) vs. Kyle Hendricks (6-5)

Even though the Brewers soundly thumped the Cubs in their recent weekend sweep at Wrigley Field, Hendricks did a decent job on the mound, giving up three earned runs in six innings of work. He also struck out seven batters in the outing.

He’ll hope to continue that strong play, and so will Kyle Schwarber. He went 5-for-10 in the Mets series with three runs scored and a home run, and he is slowly lifting his batting average as he finds his groove at the plate in September.

2017 Chicago Sports Yearbook: History-Making Moments

Sunday: Lance Lynn (11-7) vs. Jose Quintana (10-11)

Since being shelled by the Phillies in a late August start, Quintana has seemingly found his touch, putting up three consecutive quality starts, including a seven-inning performance against the Mets that saw him strike out seven batters and walk just one in an 8-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have been looking for a consistent lead-off hitter all season, and Jon Jay may be the guy they turn to in October if things keep progressing the way they are. He has a very strong .372 on-base percentage and a .284 batting average, and his ability to put the bat on the ball was on full display Thursday as he picked up two hits and two runs as the lead-off hitter in a lineup that thumped the Mets 14-6.