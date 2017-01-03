Police are searching for two men they believe followed a mother and son home from a casino in northwest Indiana, then beat them and stole hundreds of dollars before fleeing.

A 71-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son were returning to their house on Arthur Ave in suburban Brookfield as winners from the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana, around 3 a.m. on Monday when they were attacked, according to police.

"They're just coming home in the dark and walking up to their door and two masked up guys come out of nowhere and attacked them," said Brookfield Police Chief James Episcopo.

"It does appear that they were followed home," Episcopo said, adding that the victims were unaware they were being pursued for the 28 mile journey until they got out of their car and were confronted.

The men demanded and got away with more than $600, according to police, and the victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for head injuries - leaving area residents on edge.

"What kind of monster does that?" asked Stan Skarbek, who was one of the neighbors involved in establishing a GoFundMe account to cover the victims' medical bills and help them recoup their losses .

"I wanted to run outside but I was a little, kind of like, I don't know what I'm getting myself into," said neighbor Patti Hummel.

Police said they're working with the casino to pull surveillance footage that could show if the men followed the victims from inside the casino.

"We want to solve it. We'd like to put this kind of thing to a stop," Episcopo said.

"We're working closely with Indiana authorities. Can't comment beyond that," the casino said in a statement.

No one is in custody and authorities continue to investigate.