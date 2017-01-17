Patti Blagojevich, right, wife of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at the federal courthouse on Aug. 9, 2016, in Chicago.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich requested a presidential commutation last month, but on Tuesday, his name was not found among President Barack Obama’s 64 pardons.

Patti Blagojevich, the Rod’s wife, kept up hope on Facebook after her husband was left off the list.

The White House announced 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening in one of his final acts before leaving office on Jan. 20. Another 64 people also received pardons, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.

“We still have time, please keep up the good wishes,” Patti Blagojevich posted on Facebook.

Obama could still announce more pardons before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Obama has commuted the most sentences of any other United States president. A White House official said more commutations are expected and will likely happen on Thursday, the Guardian reports.

Just before here hopeful social media post, Blagojevich posted a link to a story on the pardoning of Chelsea Manning.

“I just don’t know what to say,” the post reads.

A petition created over the summer asks Obama to grant executive clemency to Blagojevich after a federal judge declined to lower the embattled politician’s sentence.

Blagojevich is serving a 14-year sentence for his attempt to sell then-President-elect Obama’s U.S. Senate seat, in addition to other corruption charges. He is being held at a low-security federal prison in Colorado.