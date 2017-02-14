Northwest Indiana Teen Located After Amber Alert | NBC Chicago
Northwest Indiana Teen Located After Amber Alert

By Christian Farr

    A statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be abducted. Chris Hush reports.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017)

    A 15-year-old girl has been located after a statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana, authorities said Tuesday. 

    Gary police issued the alert Monday afternoon, saying Chastinea Reeves was last seen around 2 a.m. near 2027 Main St. in Gary and "was believed to be in extreme danger."

    Family members told NBC 5 her mother was the victim of a "violent crime," and Chastinea had gone for help when she went missing. 

    Relatives said Chastinea came running into the home of a family member on Main Street with her younger sibling.

    "She was hysterical," said Kelli McMillan, a relative who then called 911 to report that her sister-in-law, Chastinea's mother, was hurt.

    "When I was making my phone call, Chastinea, she ran out the backdoor," McMillan said. 

    Gary police have not released details regarding Chastinea's return, or the crime committed against the teen's mother. 

    The Amber Alert was canceled and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. 

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

