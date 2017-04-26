The world’s largest Starbucks is coming to Chicago.

The coffee chain announced Wednesday that it will open a new Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago on North Michigan Avenue in 2019.

According to company, the four-story roastery will be a “fully sensorial coffee environment dedicated to roasting, brewing and packaging its rare, small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the world.”

“Chicago’s Magnificent Mile brings in millions of visitors from across this globe and is the perfect location for a world-class coffee destination,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in statement. “This Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be an investment in Chicago and a strong addition to Michigan Avenue, where residents and visitors can enjoy incredible coffees from around the world in a remarkable environment.”

The 43,000-square-foot Starbucks will be located at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street, in the current Crate and Barrel building.

"This building has a unique way of becoming a beacon for a brand, and I can’t think of a better retailer than Starbucks to offer Chicago something new and exciting with its Reserve Roastery,” Gordon Segal, founder of Crate and Barrel, said in a statement.

The interactive space will feature multiple brewing methods, a new menu of coffees and mixology and fresh baking on-site.

It will be the third roastery to open in the US behind the flagship Seattle location, which opened in 2014, and one slated to open in New York in 2018.

“Having opened our first Starbucks store in Chicago nearly 30 years ago, our first outside of Seattle, this is a very special city for me," Howard Schultz, Starbucks' executive chairman, said in a statement. "At the time, it was a true test for Starbucks because the Chicago customer is so savvy and discerning about their coffee."

Starbucks also revealed plans to open a “Reserve” store in Chicago’s West Loop in 2018.