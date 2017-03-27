Woman Killed in Accident on I-294

Illinois State Police are investigating what led to a fatal accident on I-294 in East Hazel Crest.

A 31-year-old woman was killed in an accident on the Tri-State Tollway near suburban Hazel Crest Sunday night, police said.

The woman was by the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Halsted Street just before 8:10 p.m. when she was struck by another driver, who then sped off, according to Illinois State Police.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle that was involved in the accident because it did not stop at the scene, Illinois State Police said.

The woman had parked her car on the side of the road before attempting to cross one of the lanes when she was hit, Illinois State Police said. Why she had been trying to walk across the highway is still unknown, police said.

Illinois State Police were continuing to investigate the incident Monday morning.