Woman Dies During Aurora Accident

Police believe a woman who died during an accident in suburban Aurora Monday morning may have jumped from a moving vehicle before she was hit by another car.

Authorities said the 22-year-old woman was on the ground on Orchard Road near Illinois before she was hit by a vehicle.

That driver stopped at the scene, but it was not clear if the woman died from the crash or if she had been killed in an earlier fall from the vehicle she was riding in, according to Sgt. Dan Woods with the Aurora Police Department.

Police say a friend she had been riding with before the accident fled the scene and they are looking to speak with that person. No charges were filed against the driver of the other vehicle.

The accident blocked some traffic in the area during the morning rush hour. Further information surrounding what happened wasn’t immediately released.