Chicago police on Friday were searching for a group of brazen thieves that targeted a longtime family-owned liquor store in a smash-and-grab burglary.

At around 2 a.m., surveillance video from outside the Town Armanetti liquor store captured three vehicles roll up to the building. Eight to 10 people broke into the store, stole thousands upon thousands of dollars of high-end product and caused significant damage to the building, said Ald. Matt O'Shea, who represents the 19th Ward.

The group broke a cash register and stole money as they worked through the store.

"This clearly wasn’t their first rodeo, they knew what they were doing," he said.

O'Shea immediately sent out an email, telling constituents of the tremendous loss and asking them to present the storied business.

"Our small business community is fed up," he said. "They can’t continue to take hits like this."

According to O'Shea, the same crew likely hit another business along Ashland in the Brainerd community as well as stores in south suburban Dolton and Harvey.

"In a matter of hours they stolen 40 to 50 thousand dollars of product and at every location did significant damage to the building… mostly liquor stores," O'Shea said.

One customer said what happened is a tragedy for the community and customers.

"The economy is already torn up, and this adds fuel to the fire," Bashee Brown said. "I didn’t know they actually blocked the entrance with the pull-down gate! Clever, never seen that. It actually hurts the community."

O'Shea urged people to visit the store and show support as they celebrate Father's Day or Juneteenth in the days ahead.