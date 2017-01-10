Wind Advisory Issued for Chicago Area Tuesday Afternoon

The National Weather Service placed a Wind Advisory on the Chicago area Tuesday, ahead of expected gusts that could reach up to 55 mph.

In effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., the advisory warned frequent gusts of strong winds could make driving difficult, urging commuters to use caution.

Tuesday will be overcast with periods of rain, becoming extremely windy and warmer throughout the day. Highs reach low to mid 40s, feeling colder with the strong winds, before temperatures fall in the late afternoon and night.

Rain showers could end as an icy mix for a brief period in the evening, but little to no accumulation is expected.

The strongest gusts will likely ease early, but the wind will remain brisk overnight, turning mostly cloudy and colder.