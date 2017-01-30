Video: Toews Pranks Kane at NHL All-Star Game

It was a big weekend for Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as they were named to the NHL 100 team and represented the Central Division in the All-Star Game, but they didn’t let the occasion go without some good old fashioned hijinks.

During the Skills Competition on Saturday night, Kane and Toews were sitting next to each other as they watched their teammates compete, and Toews nailed Kane with one of the oldest pranks in the book: the unscrewed bottle cap trick.

As Kane went to take a swig of a drink, he spilled Gatorade all over his jersey, which gave Captain Serious a case of the giggles:

It’s unclear at this point whether Kane got Toews back with a prank of his own, but we’ll make sure to keep an eye on things to see if the prank battle escalates.