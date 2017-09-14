Putrid Stench Hangs Over West Suburbs, Residents Say

A sewage plant is causing quite a stink in the western suburbs, and neighbors say they've had to put up with the stench all summer. NBC 5's Ash-Har Quraishi has the latest. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Something stinks in Glen Ellyn.

Residents in the west suburb are plugging their noses over a rotten stench that’s hung in the air since July—and some are pointing their fingers at a nearby sewage treatment plant.

Glenbard Wastewater Authority is jut down Bemis Road from the village’s Butterfield West subdivision.

"The increased odor is because they're importing more waste from other facilities and other plants to be processed -- and something broke," resident Heather Sebahar told the Daily Herald. "They told us it would be fixed in four to six weeks. We're running almost six to eight weeks now, and we're not getting relief."

The facility treats sewer water from more than 109,000 homes and businesses in the area, according to the Herald.

Glenbard Wastewater Authority told NBC 5 it held a meeting this morning to discuss the situation. Officials also said they’ve put together frequently asked questions for concerned residents in the meantime.

Sebahar tells the Herald that kids in the neighborhood are getting sick and that it’s “not OK anymore.”

Officials from the waste treatment facility will have another meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Westfield Elementary School. Village officials will also attend the meeting.