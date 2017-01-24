**WARNING: The footage in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to watch** A 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday following a physical altercation with another teen on a suburban school bus in an incident that was all caught on camera. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday following a physical altercation with another teen on a suburban school bus in an incident that was all caught on camera.

Police said they responded to Stevenson High School around 4:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a battery of a 15-year-old student.

A representative for the school said the attack happened on a school bus that was parked on campus and preparing to take students home.

One student attacked another student while a third student filmed the incident before later uploading the footage to social media, said Jim Conrey, the public information coordinator for the school.

In the video, which has since been taken down, the victim is seen on camera just outside the bus.

“Kissing her little boyfriend before she gets beat up,” someone says in the footage.

After the student gets on the bus, she is seen being punched repeatedly while her attacker tells her to “say you’re sorry.”

The driver of the bus walks over asking what is going on before alerting security about the incident.

The victim is heard crying while another student tries to intervene in the attack.

The victim was transported to Condell Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Conrey said the attacker and the student who filmed the incident will not be returning to school for “a while,” adding that the cause of the fight remains unclear.

School officials said the incident appears to have been “isolated” and “premeditated,” but that fights at the school are rare.

Police said the matter has been referred to the Depke Juvenile Justice Complex.