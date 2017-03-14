Runner’s Guide to 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Looking to kick off the start outdoor running season in Chicago in a festive way? Celebrate by running, or walking in Bank of America’s 38th annual Shamrock Shuffle on April 2.

New This Year

2 Mile Walk: This year, in addition to the 8K race, there will also be a 2-mile walk. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and will not be timed. It will take participants along Lake Shore Drive and end at the same location as the 8K race.

Bib Number Mailing: Those who chose to have their bib number mailed should receive an envelope from UPS during the second week of March. The envelope should contain a bib number, safety pins and a clear plastic bag for gear check on the day of the race.

If you have not received your bib number by March 20, you can contact the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K office at (312) 904-9814 or email office@shamrockshuffle.com.

Watch Live

Download the NBC Chicago App to watch the race live and see runners as they cross the starting and finish lines.

Registration

There is a $50 entry fee if you register by March 17 and a $55 entry fee if you register from March 18 through the 29.

Register here.

Event Entry Requirements

Runners who register for the 8K run must be able to finish the race within one hour and 15 minutes. Those who register for the two-mile walk must finish within one hour.

What Shufflers Get

2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K Nike race shirt

A drink ticket for one Michelob ULTRA at the Post-Race Party

An official finisher’s medal

Festive winter hat

Event bib number and timing device

One Michelob ULTRA at The Scout Waterhouse & Kitchen after party

Participant Packet and Bag Pick-Up (location & hours)

Shufflers will receive a packet pick-up email the last week of March and can pick up their packets up at McCormick Place, North Building, Hall C from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 31, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 1.

If you cannot attend, a friend, family member or co-worker can pick up your packet for you by presenting a copy of your packet pick-up ticket.

If you don’t have a ticket, you can print your packet pick-up tickets at the Participant Services Desk.

Schedule of Events

Friday, March 31

McCormick Place, North Building, Hall C

Health & Fitness Expo/Packet pick-up

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

McCormick Place, North Building, Hall C

Health & Fitness Expo/Packet pick-up

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Grant Park, Chicago

6:30 a.m. – Gear check opens

6:30 a.m. – Start Corrals Elite, A, B, C and D open

6:30 a.m. – Mailed Bib Services Tent opens

7:30 a.m. – Start Corrals E, F, G and H open

8:20 a.m. – Wave 1 Start Corrals Elite, A, B, C and D close

8:30 a.m. – Wave 1 race start

8:45 a.m. – Wave 2 Start Corrals E, F, G and H close

8:45 a.m. – Walk Wave opens

9:00 a.m. – Post-Race Party begins

9:00 a.m. – Wave 2 race start

9:15 a.m. – Walk Wave closes

9:30 a.m. – Walk Wave race start

9:30 a.m. – Live music begins at the Post-Race Party

11:30 a.m. – Gear check closes

11:30 a.m. – Mailed Bib Services Tent closes

1:00 p.m. – Beer ticket sales end

1:30 p.m. – Post-Race Party ends

2:00 p.m. – Race after party at The Scout begins

Start Area

The starting line is located at Columbus Drive and Monroe Street, but runners must enter at their designated corrals in Grant Park.

Corrals are assigned on a first-come first served basis. Runners should show up to their corral no later than 15 minutes before the start of the race.

Wave 1 starts at 8:30 a.m. and Wave 2 starts at 9 a.m.

Finish Area

The finish area is located along South Columbus Drive. There will be food and beverages provided in the Mariano’s Runner Refreshment Area at the finish line for runners. Additional food can be purchased from the Post-Race Party.

A map of both the 8K run and 2-mile walk can be viewed here.

Aid Stations

The two on-course aid stations offer lemon-lime Gatorade, water, toilet facilities and medical support.

Aid Station 1: Located at mile 1.6 at State and Randolph

Aid Station 2: Located at mile 3.6 at Harrison and Wells

The 2-mile walk will have on-course aid station that will offer water and toilet facilities.

Clock and mile markers

Clocks and mile markers will be located at every mile for the 8K run. Timing mats are located at the start and finish lines of the 8K. The 2-mile walk is not timed, but will have mile markers at every mile.

Things You Cannot Bring

Not allowed on the course: Dogs, baby joggers, baby strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, unauthorized bicycles or any other wheeled devices.

The use of cell phones, cameras or similar devices is strongly discouraged and officials reserve the right to disqualify anyone who poses a safety hazard.

Post-Race Party

The Post-Race Party will follow immediately after the race and will feature live music. Runners will receive a drink ticket attached to their bib number that can be used for one Michelob ULTRA. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase at the Health & Fitness Expo or at the Post-Race Party.

Race After Party

The race after party will be hosted at The Scout Waterhouse & Kitchen, 1301 S. Wabash Ave., from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. Race participants can use the drink ticket attached to their bib to redeem one Michelob ULTRA.