Someone is throwing rocks through the front windows of Chicago businesses and no one knows why. Trina Orlando reports. (Published 21 minutes ago)

At least seven businesses have been hit, owners and police confirm, the most recent one happening Thursday morning—most of them in the Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods over the past month.

“I just felt sad and violated,” said Pure Barre owner Rachel True.

True says this is the second time this week her business, in the 1300 block of North Wells Street, has been vandalized.

She was supposed to spend Thursday greeting clients at her new Pure Barre studio in Lincoln Square on the city’s North Side, but instead she’s cleaning up a mess at her other location in Old Town.

“There was glass all over the floor, they threw the rock so hard we found glass all the way in the back of the studio, the rock was in the middle of the floor,” she said.

Surveillance video shows an employee discovering the damage early Thursday morning.

“Unless you work for a glass company, I can’t possibly imagine what anyone would be gaining from this,” True said.

Josh Moulton says vandals broke the front window of his fine art gallery in the 2200 block of North Clark Street twice in one week.

Next door, someone threw a rock through the front window of Essential Nail Spa, before apparently making their way up and down the street where Mello’s Restaurant, Stanley Galleries and Happy Play Café were all vandalized.

“I’m hoping by spreading the word about what happened that people will be more aware about it,” Trues said. “Maybe we'll catch these guys in action so they don't hurt anyone else.”

Police say they are investigating but no one was in custody as of Thursday night.